Pick of the Day 5/15: RBG

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 84 and many of us are praying she lives and serves until the age of 150. There’s a new doc out about her life and career and it’s playing at Amherst Cinema. It’s simply titled RBG. RBG explores Ginsburg’s journey to the nation’s highest court and shares some personal tidbits sure to please her fans. Showing until May 24. Directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen. Co-produced by Storyville Films and CNN Films. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

