Local Calendar: Thursday 5/17- Sunday 5/20

THURSDAY 5/17

MUSIC

CLICK Music Presents: Annie Patterson & Peter Blood: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Advance Sales $12, Door Sales $15. Join Annie Patterson & Peter Blood in an in evening of music and stories. CLICK Workspace, 9 1/2 Market St., Northampton. 413-570-0040.

Disc Jam Pre-Party ft. Kung Fu w/Shantyman and SixFoxWhisky: 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. $18 – $22. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Live Music: Deep C Divers: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

Live Music: In Unique Company: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Live Italian music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Matthew Logan Vasquez (of The Delta Spirit): 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

The Messthetics/The Van Pelt/Tiers: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Flywheel, 43 Main St., Easthampton.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at Platform Sports Grill (Union Station). Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Thursday Night Karaoke: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. Pulaski Club, 79 Maple St., Easthampton.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Red Flame, a dance-play: Proceeds go to PV Workers Center!: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Northampton Center for the Arts, 5 Strong Ave., Ste. 202, Northampton.

FRIDAY 5/18

MUSIC

Catch the Fever: An Evening with Fabrizio and the Fever: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Berkshire Theatre Group, Pittsfield.

Crossing Lines – PVPA Music Department Showcase: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $10 general / 7 seniors & military / $5 students & alum. PVPA’s Music Ensembles present two different performances. Pop, Rock, Classical, Jazz, and Vocal. PVPA Charter Public School, 15 Mulligan Dr., South Hadley. 413-552-1580

Danielle Nicole: 7:30 p.m. $10. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

David Bartley’s House Party: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. David Bartley plays piano and sings blues and jazz. Musicians friends are invited to bring encouraged to join the fun. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. dbartley123@gmail.com.

Father Willie: The Screening and Concert – Ft. Kimaya Diggs, Claudia Malibu, and Gentle Hen: 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. $8 – $12. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Hip Swayers Show: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. The full band plays a smokin’ one hour set! We will be hawking our new CD Swayfully Yours! too! Luthier’s Co-op, 108 Cottage St., Easthampton. 508-723-2067. hipswayers@gmail.com.

Live Music: Snow Day: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Mark Sherry’s Valley Music Showcase:a Mini-Music Festival: 8 p.m. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St. (rear) Easthampton

Ray Mason: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free. Mill 180 Park, 180 Pleasant St.. (#217), Easthampton. 413-203-1687.

Ricky Alfonso Quartet is back!: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Lounge, 4 High St., Brattleboro.

Tone.Wolf: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Valley Music Showcase Season 3 – May 2018 Edition: 8 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. $5 advance $8 @door. Old Flame-Lush Honey-Zillawatt-Arc City Angels-Mike Spector compete for big prizes. Original Music! Celebrity Judges! Special Guest: The Heavy Calm. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Rear, Easthampton. 413-203-9764. valleymusicshowcase@gmail.com.

Alejandro Escovedo: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Drury Performing Arts Center Presents: Sawyer Fredericks: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10. Drury High School Gym, 1130 S. Church St., North Adams.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Movie in the Park: Coco: 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Beacon Field, 101 Sanderson St., Greenfield.

Randy Rainbow: 8 p.m. Calvin Theatre, 19 King St., Northampton.

Unity House Players Present: The Music Man: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. 245 Porter Lake Dr, 245 Porter Lake Dr., Longmeadow.

Late Nights: Zombie: 9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

BSD’s Words to Move by: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

Fame The Musical: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $10. Pittsfield High School Auditorium, 300 East St., Pittsfield.

Red Bike and Mothering Her Memories: 7:30 p.m. Plays by Caridad Svich and Zoe Rose Kriegler Wenk. Hallie Flangan Studio Theater, Smith College, Northampton. smith.edu/smitharts.

Red Flame, a dance-play:Proceeds go to PV Workers Center!: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Northampton Center for the Arts, 5 Strong Ave., Ste 202, Northampton.

SATURDAY 5/19

MUSIC

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. A community ukulele club who meets regularly to sing together and to improve our playing. For uke enthusiasts of all levels and experiences. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Berkshire Bach Society presents Go For B’roque!: 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. $30 – $50. Free for Children and Full-Time Students with ID. Music by Vivaldi et al. played by 8 virtuosi of the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. First Congregational Church, 251 Main Street, Great Barrington. 413-528-9555. info@berkshirebach.org.

Cash Is King: A Tribute to Johnny Cash: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Smith College Commencement Choral Concert: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Celebrating the Class of ‘18. Featuring soloists from the graduating class and repertory selected by the graduating seniors. Sweeney Concert Hall, 144 Green St., Northampton. artsinfo@smith.edu.

Compton & Newberry with Peppermint Endurance Co: 8 p.m. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

Faces of Bayon – Bunnies – John Trudeau – First Children: 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. $7. 18+ entry. Four styles of heavy, extended, psyched out jams. 13th Floor Music Lounge, 99 Main St., Florence. 413-586-5705.

Jamie Kent & Friends (feat. the J.F.K. Jazz Band): 8 p.m. $15 – $30. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Just Roots Spring Fest: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Just Roots, 34 Glenbrook Dr., Greenfield.

Live Music: Wildcat O’Halloran: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Margaret Glaspy and Julian Lage at The Parlor Room: 8 p.m. $25. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

Rootstock: Lakas: 8 p.m. $10-$12. A residency produced by Cait Simpson celebrating the source and inspiration of local music and community. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Springfest: Northmapton Community Music Center. 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. MOVED INDOORS! 139 South Street, Northampton

Springfest @ Westfield River Brewing: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. Westfield River Brewing Company, 707 College Highway, Southwick.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra, All Rachmaninoff: Symphony Hall, Springfield.

Tim Grimm: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. $10 – $30 self-determined sliding scale. Tim Grimm with sons, Jackson & Connor. Mount Toby Friends Meeting, 194 Long Plain Rd. (Rt. 63), Leverett. 413-336-2589. musicofthepeople@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Unity House Players Present: The Music Man: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. 245 Porter Lake Dr., 245 Porter Lake Dr., Longmeadow.

BSD’s Words to Move by: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Free. New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

Ghostface Killah , The Problemaddicts, The LS Camp: 8:30 p.m. $30 advance, $40 day of show Hawks & Reed, 289 Main St., Greenfield, MA

SUNDAY 5/20

MUSIC

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Ct., Northampton. 413-586-4997.

Brubeck Brothers Quartet: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $30 – $35. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Legends of Beats and Grooves: 3 p.m. $15 advanced, $20 door / $15 door for students. Legends of Beats & Grooves is an educational meet & greet DJ showcase. . Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670.

Live Music: Mark Nomad: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Rotunda Rhythms Presents the Pamela Means Band: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. With musicality and stirring passion the Pamela Means Band delivers with their folk-rock mix of high-spirited originals and groovy covers. Central Library Rotunda, 220 State St., Springfield. 413-263-6828, x221.

Second Annual Sitting for Justice & Peace: Hampshire County Courthouse Lawn. 2:00-4:00 pm.

Valley Jazz Voices Concert: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. $5. Robyn Newhouse Hall: Community Music School of Springfield, 127 State St., Springfield.

Valley Winds Presents: From Russia With Love: 4 p.m. $10 – $20. Academy of Music, 274 Main St., Northampton.

Verdi Requiem: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. $17. The Moody Center, 36 Winchester Rd., Northfield.

TNT Karaoke: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413- 863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

The Vegas CHER Tribute Show: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Club One, 60 North Westfield St., Agawam.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Unity House Players Present: The Music Man: 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. 245 Porter Lake Dr, 245 Porter Lake Dr., Longmeadow.

Sunday Funday Comedy Open Mic: 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Free. Stand up comedy open mic every Sunday at Bishop’s Lounge hosted by Laura Fattaruso. Bishop’s Lounge, 41 Strong Ave, Northampton. fattaruso@gmail.com.

