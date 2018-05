Matthew Logan Vasquez is a bit of a modern Bob Dylan … no really. He’s got similar qualities but his music is meatier and his vocals are better — which isn’t that difficult. Dylan insults aside, Vasquez brings his storytelling and agreeable sound to the Iron Horse tonight. He’s released two solo efforts, but he’s known as the front man for Delta Spirit and a member of Middle Brother. Check him out tonight, you won’t be disappointed.

