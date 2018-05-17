Today: Thirsty for Fair Wages mixes activism with milkshakes and margaritas

The Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Jobs with Justice, and RaiseUp Massachusetts will host Thirsty for Fair Wages on Thursday, May 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 20 Hampton Ave. #200 in Northampton, with a tagline of “all work and no play can make the fun of activism fade away.”

The event will feature milkshakes, margaritas, and a potluck dinner in addition to a kickoff signature gathering for $15 minimum wage and paid family medical leave in Massachusetts, according to a press release.

“Pick up your petitions, find a signature gathering shift that works for you or simply get the info you need about our campaign to raise the minimum wage and enact Paid Family and Medical Leave,” the press release from the Pioneer Valley Workers Center states. “Be part of this win for the workers across the commonwealth! You can bet we’ll be having some fun while we’re working to win this!”

For more information visit the event’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/events/210117652926210.

Chris Goudreau can be reached at cgoudreau@valleyadvocate.com.

