Pick of the Day 5/22: Scott Guberman Band

Keyboardist Scott Guberman’s band is in town tonight at Hawks and Reed in Greenfield. He’s kind of the psychedelic cousin of the Grateful Dead; known for his work with the Dead’s bassist Phil Lesh and keyboardists Tom Constanten and Vince Welnick. He’s got a semi-local connection in that he studied piano at the Hartt School in Connecticut. If it looks like the Dead and sounds like the Dead, it must be some semblance of the Dead. Guberman’s band goes on at 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. $10 – $15. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

