Pick of the Day 5/27: Let the Sunshine In

Zut Alors! If you’re in the mood for a little french with English subtitles, Let the Sunshine In is the film for you!

Juliette Binoche plays a divorced Parisian painter searching for love, but she refuses to just settle for any ol’ body. Amherst Cinema sums up the film: “There’s a caddish banker (Xavier Beauvois) who, like many of her lovers, happens to be married; a handsome actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle) who’s working through his own hang-ups; and a sensitive fellow artist (Alex Descas) who’s skittish about commitment. What reads like a standard romantic comedy premise is transformed, in the hands of master filmmaker Denis, into something altogether deeper, more poignant, and perceptive about the profound mysteries of love. Also with Gérard Depardieu.” Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst. Runs through 5/31.

