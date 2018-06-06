Northampton High School students to question candidates for state races

Northampton High School are organizing an event to put questions to students local candidates running for 1st Hampshire County state Representative and Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester state Senator.

It will take place at the school’s auditorium at 380 Elm St. in Northampton on Wednesday, June 13, at 6 p.m.

“In a year of high stakes midterms, people often forget about local races that also are immensely impactful,” said Tadea Martin-Gonzalez, a Northampton High School sophomore and co-chair of the Northampton High School Democrats, one of the event’s co-sponsors.

The candidates running for the 1st Hampshire county state representative include, Diana Szynal of Hatfield and Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton.

The candidates running for Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester state senator include Chelsea Kline of Northampton, David Murphy of Newton, David Morin of Amherst Jo Comerford of Northampton, Ryan O’Donnell of Northampton, and Steve Connor of Northampton.

Cosponsors of the event include Northampton High School Democrats, Northampton High School Environmental Club, Northampton High School Feminist Collective, the Northampton High School Gender Sexuality Alliance, Our Revolution Youth Caucus, Pioneer Valley Students for Gun Control, and Youth Rise Together.

The event is free and open to the public.

