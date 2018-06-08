Pick of the Day 6/10: Melissa Etheridge

This is an easy one. Melissa Etheridge, the legend, is at Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center tonight in Great Barrington. It’s worth the ride; Etheridge’s catalog of heartland rock and roll spans thirty years. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle Street — Great Barrington.

But if you want to be in the Valley tonight, check out singer and poet Mary Lambert at the Parlor Room in Northampton. She’s one of those hearts on your sleeve performers, as well, and describes her live performances as “safe spaces where crying is acceptable and even encouraged.” So be prepared and bring your tissues. Likened to Adele and Tori Amos, Lambert sings about the painful things in life. An Evening with Mary Lambert: 7:30 p.m. $30 – $35. The Parlor Room, 32 Masonic St., Northampton.

