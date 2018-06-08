Pick of the Day 6/9: Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez

New Salem, yes, New Salem. It’s the town that borders Shutesbury, Wendell, Belchertown, Athol, Orange, Pelham, Ware — oh and Petersham. Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez: are out at the Meetinghouse tonight in New Salem to kick off the 2018 season! Christine Ohlman is the lead singer in the Saturday Night Live Band and the Beehive Queen is bringing Rebel Montez to shake ol’ New Salem down to its foundations. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $20. 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main St., New Salem.

