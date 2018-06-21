Pick of the Day 6/22: Christopher Bekriges at the Bing

Got a personal note from Christopher Bakriges. He and whole bunch of heavyweights are in Forest Park tonight at the Bing. I’ll let him speak for himself: Pianist/composer Chris Bakriges will be “joined by his mentor at Wesleyan University, Jay Hoggard on vibes [Dizzy Gillespie Big Band, Tito Puente, Hilton Ruiz], renowned Panamanian-born bassist Santi Debriano, another Wesleyan alumni] [Pharoah Sanders, Sonny Fortune, Billy Hart, Larry Coryell, Chucho Valdés, Hank Jones, Cecil Taylor, Randy Weston, Freddie Hubbard], and drumming legend Billy Arnold [Motown’s Junior Walker and the All-stars, Teddy Wilson, Charlie Ventura], and vibraphonist Jay Hoggard ]. It wouldn’t be a surprise then that this ethnomusicology-trained quartet artfully blends the worlds of jazz and soul through a world music lens.” The Bing Arts Center, 716 Sumner Ave., Springfield.

Related Posts