Pick of the Day 6/22: Christopher Bekriges at the Bing

By - Jun 21, 2018

Got a personal note from Christopher Bakriges.  He and whole bunch of heavyweights are in Forest Park tonight at the Bing.  I’ll let him speak for himself:  Pianist/composer Chris Bakriges will be “joined by his mentor at Wesleyan University, Jay Hoggard on vibes [Dizzy Gillespie Big Band, Tito Puente, Hilton Ruiz], renowned Panamanian-born bassist Santi Debriano, another Wesleyan alumni] [Pharoah SandersSonny FortuneBilly HartLarry CoryellChucho ValdésHank JonesCecil TaylorRandy WestonFreddie Hubbard], and drumming legend Billy Arnold [Motown’s Junior Walker and the All-stars, Teddy Wilson, Charlie Ventura], and vibraphonist Jay Hoggard ]. It wouldn’t be a surprise then that this ethnomusicology-trained quartet artfully blends the worlds of jazz and soul through a world music lens.” The Bing Arts Center, 716 Sumner Ave., Springfield.

The Valley Advocate

Author: Gina Beavers

Share This Post On

Sign up for our daily newsletter!

You don't want to be left out, do you?

Sign up!

You have Successfully Subscribed!