I saw Tuck and Patti at the Iron Horse in what seems like one hundred years ago. And one hundred years later, they’re in Northampton again. This dynamic duo is comprised of married couple guitarist William Charles “Tuck” Andress and singer Patricia “Patti” Cathcart. They’ve produced mounds of albums and are a real delight. Check them out. Iron Horse, 20 Center St., Northampton.

