Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Rocky Horror, Twelfth Night, and Ashfield Lake House Anniversary Party

Rocky Horror Picture Show // SATURDAY, July 7

In 1975 something amazing happened: Rocky Horror Picture Show burst on the scene and life would never be the same again – especially for college kids who want to throw toast and toilet paper. On top it all, The Come Again Players present a shadow cast performance of the movie the first Saturday of every month! Audience participation makes this a spectacle not to be missed. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters. And it all begins at midnight! 19 College St., South Hadley.

— Gina Beavers

Ashfield Lake House Anniversary Party // SATURDAY, July 7

The Ashfield Lake House is celebrating its anniversary celebration by hosting a slew of great musicians, including 18-member brass band What Cheer? Brigade, which takes a traditional brass band and turns it on its head by including a mix of Bollywood inspired music, Balkan brass, klezmer, hip hop, rock, and New Orleans second line music. Also on the bill is bedroom pop artist Honeyfitz, tap dancer and vocalist Liberty Styles, electronic punk drag artist La Neve, and pop punk/ska band Cabin 7. Ashfield Lake House, 141 Buckland, Rd. Ashfield. 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. $5 at the door.

— Chris Goudreau

Twelfth Night // THURSDAY-SUNDAY, July 5-8

Disguises, intrigue, cross-dressing, and cross-gartered stockings are all elements of one of this Shakespeare comedy that is actually funny. This week, Hampshire Shakespeare Company presents the play at the Arthur F. Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renassance Studies at 650 East Pleasant St. in Amherst. $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, $7 for children.

— Dave Eisenstadter

