Local Calendar: Monday 7/9 – Thursday 7/12

MONDAY 7/9

MUSIC

Monday Night Music – Robert Speth and Jay Letourneau: 7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Tilton Library, 75 N Main St., South Deerfield.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Closet: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown. ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance. 1000 Main St., Williamstown.

TUESDAY 7/10

MUSIC

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. $5. NYC and Boston based guitarist Sheryl Bailey will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

Watermelon Wednesdays Concerts: James Hill & Anne Janelle: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $22. James Hill, ukulele, with Anne Janelle, cello, perform their musical magic. West Whately Chapel, Near intersection of Conway and Williamsburg Roads, West Whately. 413-665-3741. paulnewlin@comcast.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

The Closet: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown. 62 Center for Theatre and Dance. 1000 Main St., Williamstown.

Make It Funny Open Mic Comedy: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield.

Sweet Charity: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St, Brattleboro.

WEDNESDAY 7/11

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. Free and open to all. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St., Florence. 413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Classical and Jazz Guitar: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Hadley. Jjewellmd5@gmail.com.Hip Hop Night with Crazefaze dance crew: 7 p.m. Free. Beginner-intermediate hip hop classes from 7–8 p.m. Lessons cost $10 for adults or $5 for youth. All ages. Support local hip hop! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

James Hill Ukulele Workshop: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. West Whately Chapel, Near the intersection of Williamsburg and Conway Roads, West Whately.

Open Mic at the Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. the Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Porter Phelps Huntington Museum Presents José Gonzales & Criollo Clasico: 6:30 p.m. $2 – $12. $12 for adults, $2 for 16 and under. Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, 130 River Dr., Hadley. 413-584-4699.

Shelburne Falls Military Band Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free. Greenfield.

Southampton Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Conant Park Pavilion, 38 East St., Southampton. 413-687-5282. debdamico@charter.net.

Wednesday Tunes Series: Dan Daniels: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free live music by local Western Mass musicians on select Wednesdays. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Artney Jackson: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Sweet Charity: New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St., Brattleboro.

The Closet: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown. 62 Center for Theatre and Dance. 1000 Main St., Williamstown.

Film Screening: Latest from the Da-Da-R : 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. University of Massachusetts Amherst, 300 Mass Ave., Amherst.

