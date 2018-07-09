Pick of the Day 7/9: Mountain at Amherst Cinema

If you love symphonic music and breathtaking visuals, you’ll love Mountain. Director Jennifer Peedom has combined the two; from Tibet to Australia, Peedom provides an astonishing look at mountaineers, ice climbers, free soloists, heliskiers, snowboarders, wingsuiters and parachuting mountain bikers through the use of drones, Go-Pros, and helicopters.

Willem Dafoe narrates samples from British mountaineer Robert Macfarlane’s acclaimed memoir Mountains of the Mind. The classical score is performed by the Australian Chamber Orchestra. Amherst Cinema, 28 Amity St., Amherst.

