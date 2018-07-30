Pick of the Day 7/30: Sorry to Bother You

Okay, I have a funny feeling and a sneaking suspicion that there are going be some serious laugh out loud moments in Sorry to Bother You, a new movie about race, money, politics, and morals.  This is what the Amherst Cinema site says: “In an alternate reality Oakland, California, telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) finds himself in a macabre universe after he discovers a magical key that leads to material glory.  As Green’s career begins to take off, his friends and co-workers organize a protest against corporate oppression. Cassius soon falls under the spell of Steve Lift (Armie Hammer), a cocaine-snorting CEO who offers him a salary beyond his wildest dreams.”  Throw in Terry Crews, Danny Glover, and David Cross and you’ve got seriously funny people in the mix. Enjoy.

The Valley Advocate

Author: Gina Beavers

