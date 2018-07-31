Local Calendar: Tuesday 7/31 & 8/1

TUESDAY 7/31

MUSIC

Alceste: 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 12 Senior/$14 General. Opera based on heartbreaking story narrated by Euripides: King Admetus is dying and his wife, Alceste offers Apollo her own life in exchange for that of her beloved. $South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

Greenfield Military Band Concert: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St, Putney.

Northampton Jazz Workshop: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NYC based guitarist and composer Freddie Bryant will be the guest soloist with the Green Street Trio followed by an open jazz jam session. City Sports Grille, 525 Pleasant St., Northampton. paulphiliparslanian@gmail.com.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Comedy in the Wheelhouse with host Jon Ross: 8 p.m. Local comic Jon Ross hosts showcase of the Valley’s best comedic talent. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Lempicka: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Seared: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

WEDNESDAY 8/1

MUSIC

All Ages Open Mic Night With Host F. Alex Johnson: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Award winning guitarist F Alex Johnson hosts this weekly open mic featuring some of the best talent in the valley. All ages, free and open to all. Brew Practitioners, 36 Main St, Florence. 1-413-584-2444. info@colorwaymusic.com.

Classical and Jazz Guitar: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Taproom Hadley, 1 Mill Valley Rd., Hadley. Jjewellmd5@gmail.com.

Emerson String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival, First Congregational Church, Wellfleet, Ashburnham.

Joe Purdy: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Live from The Guthrie Center: Talkin’ Guthrie Archives: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. $. The Guthrie Center, 2 Van Deusenville Rd., Great Barrington.

Open Mic at The Harp: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Free. The Harp Irish Pub, 163 Sunderland Rd., North Amherst. dalereynolds@live.com.

Shelburne Falls Military Band Summer Concerts: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Free. Greenfield.

Skylarkz – Local Music Rocks! Concert: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 4th performance of our Local Music Rocks! Concert Series! Happening rain or shine. Emily Williston Memorial Library, 9 Park St., Easthampton. 413-527-1031. slevine@ewmlibrary.org.

Wednesday Tunes Series: Tanner Ogle: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Wednesday Tunes Series features free live music by local Western Mass musicians on select Wednesdays. Tanner Ogle plays on 8/1. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. hello@gatewaycityarts.com.

Wheelhouse Karaoke: 8 p.m. Your favorite place to sing your favorite classics! Free. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield. hawksandreed.com.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

We the People: Through Aug. 19. Double Edge Theatre presents indoor/outdoor traveling summer spectacle. Performances Wed.-Sun., 8 p.m. Previews July 13-14. Double Edge Theatre, 984 Conway Rd., Ashfield. doubleedgetheatre.org.

