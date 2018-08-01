Staff Picks Week of 8/2 – 8/8

Valley Show Girl Presents at the 13th Floor Music Lounge // SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

The Valley Advocate’s own Valley Show Girl columnist Jennifer Levesque is curating a lineup of local acts at the 13th Floor Music Lounge in Florence, which includes guitar and synth driven duo Fire Letters, progressive synth sorcerer John Trudeau, Grey Matter, led by ex Sebadoh member Eric Gaffney, and doom folk songwriter Celseigh. 99 Main St., (Above JJ’s Tavern), Florence. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 18+, $7.

— Chris Goudreau

Ukeville Stringband in Haydenville // SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

Jazz standards, rock n roll, folk, originals — this eclectic group plays it all. As a stringband, one would assume that they have some ukuleles in there. They’ll be gracing Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe with their presence and performance starting at 6 p.m. The concert is free, but the band asks you to stay for dinner. 206 Main St., Haydenville. 413-268-7757.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Dangerous House // AUGUST 8 – AUGUST 19

The Williamstown Theater continues it summer run with a new play called Dangerous House. An aspiring black South African footballer named Noxolo moves to London for a fresh start. But she’s drawn back when Cape Town becomes host to the World Cup and she discovers her ex-lover (played by Emmy nominee Samira Wiley of Orange is the New Black) may be in danger. Will Noxolo risk everything to confront the secrets of a life she swore to leave behind? Williamstown Theater Festival, ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance, 1000 Main St., Williamstown.

— Gina Beavers

Related Posts