Local Calendar: Thursday 8/2 – Sunday 8/5

THURSDAY 8/2

MUSIC

Amherst Downtown Beats – Flathead Rodeo & Colorway: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Free. The Amherst BID’s Downtown Beats Summer Concert series continues with a performance by Flathead Rodeo and Colorway.Kendrick Park, East Pleasant St., Amherst. 413-345-2945. ann@amherstdowntown.com.

An Evening with Pat Metheny: 8 p.m. $45 – $95. Pat Metheny with Antonio Sanchez, Linda Oh& Gwilym Simcock. Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. 413-528-0100. info@mahaiwe.org.

Belchertown Community Band Concerts: 7 p.m. Belchertown Community Band presents 33rd Season! We hope you will join us this summer for some free family friendly fun. Belchertown Common, Park St., Belchertown. belchertowncommunityband@gmail.com.

Deep CDivers: 8:30 p.m. Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery, 36 Bridge St., Brattleboro.

The Essex Green: 8:30 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Falltown String Band: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Roots rock, folk, country, bluegrass and blues.. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413 863 2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Greenfield Coop Concerts: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Featuring: Sue Kranz, Betsy-Dawn Williams & Snack Pack, Pat & Tex with Avery & White. Energy Park, 50 Miles St., Greenfield. pattex@crocker.com.

Kimaya Diggs: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Come join us on the Luxe patio for a fabulous night of Indie Rock with Kimaya Diggs. All ages. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Leverett Music on the Patio Series: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. August 2, Juggler Meadow String Band. Leverett Public Library, 75 Montague St., Leverett. leverett@cwmars.org.

Children of the Falls: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

Luke Baillargeon: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Italian music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Spirit Family Reunion w/ Mamma’s Marmalade: 8 p.m. $13 – $16. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, 289 Main St., Greenfield.

Thursday Night Karaoke with DJ Greg: 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Free. Platform Sports Bar, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. larhoades@gmail.com.

Will Wood & The Tapeworms: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. $8. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., Brattleboro.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Pauline Productions presents THE ROOMMATE by Jen Silverman: 7:30 p.m. $25. Dark comedy about what it takes to re-route your life. Adults First Congregational Church, 429 Main St., Ashfield. 413-268-3850. paulinelive@gmail.com.

Seared: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

The Cardboard Sea Theatre Company presents The Amendments: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Cardboard Sea Theatre Company of Asheville, NC, brings its original new play to Northampton. Anchor House of Artists Experimental Performance Arena, 518 Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-588-4337. artists@anchorhouseartists.org.

FRIDAY 8/3

MUSIC

Aidan O’Brien and Friends: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. All ages. No Cover. Free. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893. steve@luxeburgerbar.com.

Blondie with And The Kids: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $55 advanced, $65 day of, $75 preferred. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams. info@massmoca.org.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: UnderScore Friday: Beethoven & Shostakovich: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

CO2: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live music in The Mick. Free. The Mick, 3 Country Club Rd., Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Dance Party with DJ Miami Hypez: 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Dance the night away every Friday and Saturday night with DJ Miami Hypez from 10pm – 1:30am. Platform Sports Grill, 125A Pleasant Street, Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Drew Paton’s 1940’s Hit Parade: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. A musical walk down memory lane. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St, Turners Falls. 413 863 2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Immortal Jellyfish and No Lens: 9:30 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. No Lens opens with a mix of funk and reggae. Immortal Jellyfish rocks it out. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St, Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Wild Bill & The Flying Sparks: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-341-3161.

Luther ‘Guitar Junior’ Johnson and the Magic Rockers: 7 p.m. Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center St., Northampton.

Pikes Falls Chamber Music Festival: 4 p.m. Free. Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro.570- 688-5022. kaitlyndougher@pikesfallschambermusicfestival.com.

Yellow Barn Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $20. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

Pauline Productions presents THE ROOMMATE by Jen Silverman: 8 p.m. $25. First Congregational Church, 429 Main St., Ashfield. 413-268-3850. paulinelive@gmail.com.

The Cardboard Sea Theatre Company presents The Amendments: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Cardboard Sea Theatre Company of Asheville, NC, brings its original new play to Northampton. Anchor House of Artists Experimental Performance Arena, 518 Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-588-4337. artists@anchorhouseartists.org.

Exit 7 Youth Players’ The Little Mermaid: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. $22 Preferred $20 adult $18 Senior, students w/ID & Children. Exit 7 Youth Players presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Exit 7 Theater, 37 Chestnut Street, Ludlow. 413-583-4301. exit7players@gmailcom.

Ko Festival of Performance: Industrious Angels | Laurie McCants: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $18 – $22. SNAP/EBT Discounts Available. Solo hand-crafted-story-spinning-shadow-puppet-memory-play-with-music evoking the secret creative lives of women and the ghost of Emily Dickinson. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main St., Amherst. 413-427-6147. info@kofest.com.

Seared: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

West Side Story: 8 p.m. Boyd-Quinson Mainstage, 30 Union St., Pittsfield.

SATURDAY 8/4

MUSIC

“A Perfect Spot of Tea” ft. the Other Cat’s Pajamas at Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum: 2:30 p.m. $12 per person. Porter Phelps Huntington Museum, 130 River Dr., Hadley. 413-584-4699. pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com.

AEIOUkes: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. AEIOUkes is a community ukulele club meeting to sing together and practice playing. New members of all levels and listeners always welcome. Forbes Library, 20 West St., Northampton. 413-587-1012. reference@forbeslibrary.org.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: Bernstein and Sibelius: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

Dave Bartley Quartet: 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Vocals, piano, drums, reeds and bass – from jazz standards to improv. The Rendezvous, 78 3rd St., Turners Falls. 413- 863- 2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Good To Be King – A Tribute To Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers at Glendale Ridge Vineyard: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. $15. Bring your lawn chair. Picnics welcome. No outside alcohol. 155 Glendale Rd., Southampton. 413-527-0164. mary@glendaleridgevineyard.com.

The Healys: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Live Irish music in The Mick. The Mick, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. 413-532-1800. info@logcabin-delaney.com.

Dave Brinnel Duo: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Free. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton.

Standing Bear: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fort Hill Brewery, 30 Fort Hill Rd., Easthampton.

The Machine Pink Floyd Ultimate Tribute Band: 2 p.m. Westfield River Brewing Company, 707 College Highway, Southwick.

Season Finale Concert: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $15. The Big Barn, 49 Main St., Putney.

The Ukeville Stringband: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. An ecclectic group that plays jazz standards, rock n roll, folk, & originals. No cover charge but we ask that you please stay for dinner. Bread Euphoria Bakery & Cafe, 206 Main St., Haydenville. 413-268-7757. hilaryemersonlay@gmail.com.

Valley Show Girl Presents: 9 p.m. $7. Fire Letters, John Trudeau, Gray Matter and Celseigh, 13th Floor Music Lounge (Above JJ’s Tavern), Florence.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

West Side Story: 8 p.m. Boyd-Quinson Mainstage, 30 Union St., Pittsfield.

The Cardboard Sea Theatre Company presents The Amendments: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Cardboard Sea Theatre Company of Asheville, NC, brings its original new play to Northampton. Anchor House of Artists Experimental Performance Arena, 518 Pleasant St., Northampton. 413-588-4337. artists@anchorhouseartists.org.

Exit 7 Youth Players’ The Little Mermaid: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. $22 Preferred $20 adult $18 Senior, students w/ID & Children. Exit 7 Theater, 37 Chestnut St., Ludlow. 413-583-4301. exit7players@gmailcom.

Ko Festival of Performance: Industrious Angels: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. $18 – $22. SNAP/EBT Discounts Available. Solo hand-crafted-story-spinning-shadow-puppet-memory-play-with-music evoking the secret creative lives of women and the ghost of Emily Dickinson. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main St., Amherst. 413-427-6147. info@kofest.com.

The Little Mermaid: Presented by PaintBox Theatre at Williston Theater: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. $10. Williston Theater, 18 Payson Ave., Easthampton.

Seared: Williamstown Theatre Festival, Williamstown.

Pauline Productions presents THE ROOMMATE by Jen Silverman: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.$25. First Congregational Church, 429 Main St., Ashfield. 413-268-3850. paulinelive@gmail.com.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 11:59 p.m. – 2:20 a.m. Tickets $8.75. Half off if in costume. .The Come Again Players shadow cast The Rocky Horror Picture Show on the first Saturday of every month at midnight. Must be 17 with I.D. to enter. South Hadley’s Tower Theaters, 19 College St., The Village Commons, South Hadley. 413-533-3456. info@towertheaters.com.

Starlight Theatre presents Aladdin Jr.: 11 a.m. $6.50 – $7. The Eric Carle Museum, 125 W. Bay Rd., Amherst. 413-559-6336.

StarStruck: A Cosmic Circus: 7 p.m. $15 – $20. Academy of Music Theatre, 274 Main St., Northampton.

SUNDAY 8/5

MUSIC

43rd Annual Vermont Jazz Center Summer Jazz Workshop: 4 p.m. The Putney School, 418 Houghton Brook Rd., Putney.

Banish Misfortune, Traditional Irish Music: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Traditional Irish hornpipes, reels, jigs, waltzes, polkas, airs, songs and craic. Northampton Brewery, 11 Brewster Court, Northampton. 413-586-4997. davemeuser@msn.com.

Boston Symphony Orchestra: Borodin, Wieniawski and Prokofiev: 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Koussevitsky Music Shed, 297 West St., Lenox.

David Bartley, vocals and piano: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Free. Gateways Inn, 51 Walker St., Lenox. 413-637-2532. dbartley123@gmail.com.

Evelyn Harris and the Stomp Box Trio: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. $15. The Tabernacle at Laurel Park, 1 The Circle, Northampton.

The Savoy Trio: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Deck at Union Station, 125A Pleasant St., Northampton.

Sevenars Music Festival: 4 p.m. Sundays, 4:00 p.m. Suggested donation $20. Refreshments are served. Sevenars Academy, South Worthington. sevenars.org.

TNT Karaoke: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Free. The Rendezvous, 78 Third St., Turners Falls. 413-863-2866. voobooking@gmail.com.

Winn and Kopp Concert: 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. General admission $10; Students and Seniors, $5. The Deerfield Sunday Afternoon Concert Series continues with James Winn, flute and David Kopp, piano performing works by Bach, Schubert, and Fauré. Memorial Hall Museum, 8 Memorial St., Deerfield. 413-774-3768 Ext. 800. tneumann@.

STAGE/FILM/DANCE

West Side Story: 5 p.m. Boyd-Quinson Mainstage, 30 Union St., Pittsfield.

Exit 7 Youth Players’ The Little Mermaid: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. $22 Preferred $20 adult $18 Senior, students w/ID & Children. Exit 7 Theater, 37 Chestnut St., Ludlow. 413-583-4301. exit7players@gmailcom.

Ko Festival of Performance: Industrious Angels: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. $18 – $22. SNAP/EBT Discounts Available. Solo hand-crafted-story-spinning-shadow-puppet-memory-play-with-music evoking the secret creative lives of women and the ghost of Emily Dickinson. Holden Theater, Amherst College, 290 S. Main St., Amherst. 413-427-6147. info@kofest.com.

The Little Mermaid: Presented by PaintBox Theatre at Williston Theater: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. $10. Williston Theater, 18 Payson Ave., Easthampton.

