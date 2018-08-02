Pick of the Day 8/2: The Amendments

Thanks to the Northampton Arts Council, The Cardboard Sea Theater presents The Amendments. It’s a play about the sorrows of death and embattled family relationships. Judith and and her estranged brother Gabe’s father die; Judith just wants one thing from his estate. Gabe, however, lays claim to what Judith wants and he’s got an amended will to back him up. “As the night stretches on, Judith is forced to deal with the fact that the past is never past. We can bury it, but it always comes back to haunt us.” August 2 – Saturday, August 4, 8:00 p.m. Tickets: $20. Anchor House of Artists, 518 Pleasant St., Northampton.

