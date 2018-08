Deborah Harry aka Blondie is rockin’ the Berkshires tonight. Yeah, boy! Call me nostalgic, I don’t care. She and her bandmates are at Mass Moca playing the greats and making the world a new wave paradise once again. And the Kids open up for this legendary late 70’s/80’s joy ride. Catch it if you can! 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. $55 advanced, $65 day of, $75 preferred. MASS MoCa, 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams, Ma.

