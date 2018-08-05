Pick of the Day 8/5: Dangerous House

The Williamstown Theater continues it summer run with a new play called Dangerous House. An aspiring black South African footballer named Noxolo moves to London for a fresh start. But she’s drawn back when Cape Town becomes host to the World Cup and she discovers her ex-lover (played by Emmy nominee Samira Wiley of Orange is the New Black) may be in danger. Will Noxolo risk everything to confront the secrets of a life she swore to leave behind? Williamstown Theater Festival, ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance, 1000 Main St., Williamstown.

