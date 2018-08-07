Staff Picks 8/9- 8/15

Punk Prom at the Flywheel Arts Collective // SATURDAY, AUGUST 11

It’s not an ordinary lame prom at the Flywheel. Western Mass punks unite wearing their best alternative formal wear as they jam to local favorites, pose in a photobooth, and stop by a temporary tattoo station. The musical lineup for the evening includes pop punk band Nanny, alternative fuzz pop group Kindling, math metal punk band OroborO, atl-country meets punk group Julie Cira & the Wake, and Brinna Dessert. The Flywheel Arts Collective, 43 Main St., Easthampton. 8 p.m. $5 admission with sliding scale donations.

— Chris Goudreau

Colorway at Luxe Burger Bar in Springfield // FRIDAY, AUGUST 10

Colorway is awesome. They blew us away during their Advocate Sessions performance and I’ve gotten to see them here and there since then. Here’s a chance to catch them at a no cover, all ages show in Springfield. Luxe Burger Bar, 1200 West Columbus Ave., Springfield. 413-785-5893.

— Dave Eisenstadter

The Quebe Sisters // WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15

If you’re a fan of Americana, Western, Progressive and Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, and Texas-Style Fiddling, you’re a fan of the Quebe Sisters. Hailing from Dallas, between these three sibs, they’ve won a number of state, regional, and national fiddle championships. The vocals are reminiscent of swing era harmonies. Performing since 2003, these ladies know how to have a good time. Iron Horse, 20 Center St., Northampton.

