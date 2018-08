Tonight and every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. until the end of August, Mass MoCA sets up The Chalet. The Chalet is an art installation created by Dean Baldwin and serves as a riverside bar and beer garden in Building Eight. Live music starts up at 8 p.m. and visitors can roam around the bar, the performance space, and outdoor courtyards. Tonight: Dirty Bird with Eliza Edens. 1040 MASS MoCA WAY, North Adams.

