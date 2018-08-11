Pick of the Day 8/11: Punk Prom at the Flywheel Arts Collective

It’s not an ordinary lame prom at the Flywheel. Western Mass punks unite wearing their best alternative formal wear as they jam to local favorites, pose in a photobooth, and stop by a temporary tattoo station. The musical lineup for the evening includes pop punk band Nanny, alternative fuzz pop group Kindling, math metal punk band OroborO, atl-country meets punk group Julie Cira & the Wake, and Brinna Dessert. The Flywheel Arts Collective, 43 Main St., Easthampton. 8 p.m. $5 admission with sliding scale donations.

