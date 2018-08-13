Pick of the Day 8/13: Eighth Grade

If you’ve been through eighth grade, then you know how AWKWARD life can be. It’s no different for Kayla Day (Elsie Fisher), the subject of You Tube star Bo Burnham’s directorial debut, also called Eighth Grade. Kayla is the average kid who makes You Tube videos about being confident–which she’s not. “In the final week of a thus-far-disastrous school year—and with high school looming on the horizon—Kayla struggles to bridge the gap between how she perceives herself and who she believes she should be.” This movie is getting rave reviews; it might be worth looking back at some of those awkward years to mine a few good laughs. Amherst Cinema, 20 Amity St., Amherst.

