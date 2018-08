If you’re a fan of Americana, Western, Progressive and Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, and Texas-Style Fiddling, you’re a fan of the Quebe Sisters. Hailing from Dallas, between these three sibs, they’ve won a number of state, regional, and national fiddle championships. The vocals are reminiscent of swing era harmonies. Performing since 2003, these ladies know how to have a good time. Iron Horse, 20 Center St., Northampton.

