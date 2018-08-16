Pick of the Day 8/16: Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers

If you’re aching for the Blues, check out Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers at Hawks & Reed tonight. Or if you’re yearning for some “Electric Delta Boogie–” you got it, check out Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers at Hawks and Reed. Harpe has been called one of “the most dynamic, talented, and exciting roots rocking blues women on the scene,” by Living Blues Magazine. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) $8 advance, $12 day of show. Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center — 289 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301. 413- 774-0150.

