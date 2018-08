Celebrate community and the arts with Transperformance 28: AmperBands! Featuring Colorway as Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Soul Magnets as Sly & the Family Stone, Fancy Trash as Paul McCartney & Wings, King Radio as Simon & Garfunkel, Eric Olsson and Free Range Cats as Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, and so many more! 4:00-9:30 p.m. Pines Theater-Look Park, 300 N Main St., Florence. Adults $10; Students/Seniors 65+ & Veterans $8; Kids 12 & under $5

