Three days of metal, punk, and rock? Could it be? Yes! And it happening NOW!! RPM Fest is New England’s biggest heavy music and camping festival, featuring 50 bands including Black Tusk, Tombs, Whores, Acid Witch, Child Bite, INCITE, Against the Grain, S.N.A.F.U. , Dead Empires, BARISHI, Heavy Temple, Worshipper, and more! Performances on three stages, beer, food, vendors, games, and more. Millers Falls Rod and Gun Club. 210 Turners Falls Rd., Montague.

Related Posts