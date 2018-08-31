Bizarro Briefs: A Mammoth Hat

If you suddenly came into possession of a bag of woolly mammoth hair, the first thing to come to mind likely wouldn’t be a hat. A man in Yakutsk, the capital of one of Russia’s eastern provinces, created a traditional style hat, usually reserved for horse hair, from woolly mammoth hairs. The bag of ancient fur had been sold to the man from a relative in need of funds after it was discovered on a permafrost melt hunt. Now, the man is selling the hat for $10,000.

Heat-activated lawn signs

Heatwaves and wildfires spread across the U.K. and Ireland this summer, revealing secret hidden signs from the past, which included crop marks dating back thousands of years and giant signs meant to signal World War II pilots. At Chatsworth House, an estate connected to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” a heat wave exposed outlines of gardens and a village that existed during the 17th and 18th centuries.

Farting around at work

A 31-year-old security guard at a Florida hospital has been documenting his on-the-job flatulence on Instagram during the past six months. The man has achieved Reddit viral infamy, displaying a range of farts that the A.V. Club described as “quick, drawn-out, sometimes throaty and sometimes viscous.” According to an article by Vice, the man was fired from his job after his employer learned about his secret smelly Instagram video compilation.

A grizzly protest

On July 26, more than 7,000 people logged onto the website for Wyoming’s Game & Fish Department hoping to win a lottery. The winners would be able to hunt a grizzly bear in the continental United States — a first in decades. However, the winner of the lottery doesn’t plan on killing a grizzly. She, like thousands of others across the country, entered the bear-tag lottery as a form of protest. The winner of the lottery is a part of a grassroots organization called “Shoot ‘Em with a Camera, Not a Gun,” which is spearheaded by Wyoming women hoping to change the state’s wildlife management laws.

Close contact of the 28th kind

A 42-year-old woman in Great Britain lost her contact lens when she was a teenager and now 28 years later it’s been discovered embedded in her eye. According to the medical journal BMJ Case Reports, the patient went to the doctor after she discovered a pea-sized cyst below her left eyebrow. When doctors performed surgery to remove the cyst, they discovered the contact lens, which had migrated into the eyelid. She had been playing badminton when she was 14 years old, when the lens become embedded in her eyelid.

Noodling with crime

A thief in Georgia stole almost $100,000 worth of ramen noodles and now the Fayette County police are on the hunt for the noodle robber. The thief stole a large trailer holding thousands of packages of the soup, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The 53-foot trailer was parked at a Chevron store on Georgia’s Interstate Highway 85 North and was stolen between July 25 and Aug. 1.

An accursed parrot

Jessie the parrot didn’t leave a good first impression when she was rescued by a firefighter in London. The Macaw, who escaped her owner’s home and perched on a nearby roof for three days, shot back at her rescuers with profanity. Jessie told members of the London Fire Brigade crew to “fuck off,” but when the bird returned home it said “thank you” to members of the fire service.

Rubiks cube champion

A teenager in Georgia (the country) broke a Guinness World Record after he solved six Rubik’s cubes while underwater in 1 minute, 44 seconds. The world record attempt took place at the Gino Paradise water park in Tbilsi, Georgia. A video shows teenager Vako Marchelashvilli submerged in a water tank while easily solving the six puzzles in a single breath.

Opera that the neighbors will love

A Slovakian woman knows that good fences make good neighbors after she dished out some revenge 16 years in the making. The woman played the same opera song in her apartment for 16 years to drown out the noise of a neighbor’s barking dog, but she never stopped playing that operatic tune. Now, she’s been charged with harassment and malicious prosecution for allegedly forcing her neighbors to endure Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata.” If found guilty, the woman could face six months in jail.

