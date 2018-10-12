Moxie on the Valley Advocate Sessions Stage – Our 100th Sessions Video!

By - Oct 12, 2018

Moxie is a soulful teenage indie pop and rock group from Brattleboro, VT, and also our 100th act to be featured on Advocate Sessions. Check out Moxie’s set below alongside an interview with the band and a special 100th Sessions Video Retrospective in which David Newland (NCTV), Jared Libby (Signature Sounds Recordings) and Valley Advocate staff writer/ Sessions host Chris Goudreau share their favorite moments over the past two years.

Interview with Moxie:

VALLEY ADVOCATE SESSIONS 100th VIDEO RETROSPECTIVE:

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

Share This Post On

Sign up for our daily newsletter!

You don't want to be left out, do you?

Sign up!

You have Successfully Subscribed!