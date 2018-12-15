Last-Minute Gift Guide: Learn to Homebrew at Beerology

It’s never been easier to swing by a local tasting room to sample the liquid bounty on offer, much of it made by your friendly neighborhood small business owners.

But for decades, the Valley has been home to a thriving homebrewing community as well. These passionate friends and acquaintances will swap brewing tips online, keep each other updated on local craft brew news, and gather in-person for “bottle shares” throughout the year to offer praise and suggestions for each other’s batches of beer.