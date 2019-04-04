Valley Advocate Staff Picks: DakhaBrakha at Gateway City Arts, Mini Golf and Cocktails, and Plants of the Bible Release Show

DakhaBrakha @ Gateway City Arts // TUESDAY, April 9

When I got the press release for this show a couple weeks ago, I was immediately intrigued by their name and their look. World music quartet, DakhaBrakha from Kiev, Ukraine, are bringing their unique style to Western Mass. Their name means “give/take” in the old Ukrainian language. So let them give us the music, so we can take it and store it in our musical libraries. They intertwine traditional Indian, Arabic, African, Russian, and Austrailian instrumentations to coincide with their powerful vocal range to produce their worldly sound. Presented by DSP Shows. The show begins at 8 p.m. with doors at 6 p.m. Tickets: $25/adv and $30/door. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. gatewaycityarts.com. — Jennifer Levesque

Mini Golf, Booze, Library Books // SATURDAY, April 6

Thanks to some recent interesting calendar listings, I have heard of mini golf taking place in a library. What I have not heard of before is mini golf in a library combined with a cocktail party, but that’s exactly what’s advertised with the Holyoke Public Library’s “Swing into Spring Cocktail Party with Mini Golf.” Sensibly, the event is 21+, but will that prevent mayhem from ensuing? The 18-hole course will take place over five levels of the library. Holyoke Public Library, 250 Chestnut St., 6:30 p.m. $20. — Dave Eisenstadter

Plants of the Bible Album Release Show at Looky Here // SATURDAY, April 6

Synth-driven dream pop duo Plants of the Bible just recently performed on Valley Advocate Sessions and now the group will be releasing their debut album via Feeding Tube Records at Looky Here in Greenfield this Saturday. Also on the lineup are experimental progressive/psychedelic rock band Bunnes, who has also appeared on Advocate Sessions, as well as what the event page calls “beat maker and clown supreme” Mary Jester. Check her out at maryjester.bandcamp.com. — Chris Goudreau

