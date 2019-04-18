Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Christa Joy & Rosie Porter, Weege & the Wondertwins/ The Screaming Hearts, and Shakespeare’s Birthday Bash

Christa Joy & the Honeybees / Rosie Porter & the Neon Moons at the Ashfield Lake House // SATURDAY, 4/20

Two great local country-folk singers will be performing at the Ashfield Lake House this Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. Both Christa Joy and Rosie Porter are set to play songs from their upcoming album alongside with their respective bands. You’ll likely hear country heartbreak tunes that’ll make you mist up (I know I would) as well as classic inspired country songs to dance the night away. Ashfield Lake House, 141 Buckland Rd., Ashfield.

— Chris Goudreau

Weege & The Wondertwins + The Screaming Hearts at The Nook // SATURDAY, 4/20

A couple of weeks ago I based my Valley Show Girl column off of The Screaming Hearts debut of their first song on their future album release, Euphoria. And if you want to hear that song live, this 4/20 you can. Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em! Weege & The Wondertwins will also be on the bill with their jazz lounge-style jams and I hear the place has a n ever-changing updated menu and drink specials. 8-11 p.m. The Nook at Hutghi’s, 8 Franklin St., Westfield.

— Jennifer Levesque

Shakespeare’s Birthday Bash // MONDAY, 4/22

We don’t know exactly when the Bard of Avon was born, but most think it was right around the beginning of this coming week in 1564. So he’ll be 455 years old. The folks at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox didn’t think it would be right to let a milestone like that pass uncelebrated, so they are hosting a 90-minute version of Hamlet performed by the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare. Then they’re serving cake! Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. 7 p.m. $20 for adults. $10 for youth.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Related Posts