Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Opal Canyon album release, experimental music, and the Radical Interconnectedness Festival

Opal Canyon album release @ The Parlor Room // FRIDAY, 4/26

A little bit country, a little bit psychedelic rock and a lot of heart and soul. Valley supergroup Opal Canyon are releasing their debut album, “Beauty and Loss,” this Friday at The Parlor Room. The group is made up of Valley veteran musicians Debra DeMuth, Dave Houghton, Ray Mason, Bob Hennessy, and Jason Smith. The night will surely be rocking. Dennis Crommett will open the evening. Doors at 7p.m., show at 7:30pm. Tickets: $10/advance, $13/door.

— Jennifer Levesque

Experimental Thursday music in Holyoke // THURSDAY, 4/25

Every month, Gateway City Arts in Holyoke hosts “The Thursday Experiment,” featuring improvised and experimental music, which is followed by an open jam. This month features musicians from Hartford, Burlington, Brattleboro, and Holyoke. Here are the descriptions of the three acts: 1) “Mellow, masterful, and exotic,” 2) “Improvised tribal percussion pieces based around electronic soundscapes,” and 3) “Jazz noise psych improvised wonderment.” I’m excited to hear it! $5-10 suggested donation. 18+ show. Gateway City Arts, 92 Race St., Holyoke. 413-650-2670. Info: http://www.gatewaycityarts.com.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Radical Interconnectedness Festival in Turners Falls // FRIDAY & SATURDAY

This year’s Radical Interconnectedness Festival kicks off on Friday and brings with it live theater, music, dance, poetry, video, and more all throughout downtown Turners Falls. There’s local indigenous identities through photography by Sara K. Lyons, Julia Whalen’s immersive installation piece about exploring childhood memory, Katherine Adler’s “Artifcats of the Ephemeral” and many more. Shea Theater Arts Center and downtown Turners Falls. April 26 and 27. 5 p.m. $20 admission.

— Chris Goudreau

