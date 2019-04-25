Best Alternative medicine 2019 – Clinic Alternative Medicine

If you’re interested in herbal medicine, massage therapy, and acupuncture, then try Clinic Alternative Medicines. It’s a comfortable and inviting space that provides different types of massages from traditional styles like Thai and LomiLomi to specialized therapeutic styles such as sciatica treatments and oncology massage. Owner Jennifer Nery realized she could offer some help to those struggling with that part of practice and get some amazing colleagues in the process if she had some sort of wellness center. Nery was offered a place at 98 Main Street by the ladies of Valley Ayurveda and the rest is history. Seven years later, Nery continues to work with terrific colleagues of different backgrounds and skills. Recently, she added more massage therapists and is looking forward to working with them to market Clinic Alternative Medicines as the place for massage in the Valley. “Part of the special sauce at Clinic is the great practitioners we have,” Nery says. “We also have a really wonderful community of clients who we are honored and happy to treat and we’re really gratified that they feel the same.”