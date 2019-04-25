Best Banquet facility/reception hall 2019 – The Log Cabin

At a wedding held at The Log Cabin, the view is almost as breathtaking as the bride. Opened in 1997, The Log Cabin is a banquet and event venue with a spectacular view of the Valley from atop Mt. Tom. “We are known for our mountain top view as well as our outstanding service and attention to detail,” says Beth DeGray, the Log Cabin’s sales director. The Log Cabin has elegant rooms that can accommodate up to 450 guests. For more intimate occasions, the Upper Vista is a tent venue that can accommodate 140 of your closest friends. Conveniently located in Holyoke, The Log Cabin is reachable by Route 91 and the Mass Pike. Your destination wedding is close to home.