Best Caterer 2019 – Seth Mias Catering

Leeds-based Seth Mias Catering recently celebrated its 11th year in a row ranking first for the Valley Advocate Best of the Valley. Trish Mias, the wife of Seth Mias, says the catering business’s popularity comes down to the fact that her husband is a great chef. “He’s just that good of a chef,” she says. “His prices are very competitive and he’s very easy to work with, so I’ve heard.” Trish Mias says she thinks the secret to the business’s success is her husband’s passion for his work. The catering business offers an expansive menu from barbecues, buffets, hors d’oeuvres of coconut beer battered shrimp with orange mango chutney, or wild mushroom beggars’ purses with caramelized sweet onion and gruyere cheese.

