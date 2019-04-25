Best Chimney sweep 2019 – Superior Chimney Sweep

Sweeping chimneys may not be a glamorous line of work, but master sweep Robert LeBlanc at Superior Chimney Sweep, Inc. is proud of the job they do. What sets them apart is “our attention to detail,” says LeBlanc. “Our employees are knowledgeable and we have great customer service,” he says. LeBlanc grew up in Northampton and says he’s known most of his customers his whole life. Superior Chimney Sweeps’ mission is to help prevent chimney fires. They provide services that include inspection, cleaning, waterproofing, and relining. Their website emphasizes safety: “Before you burn, give us a call.”