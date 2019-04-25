Best Credit union 2019 – UmassFive College Federal Credit Union

Begun as a credit union in the Draper Hall basement for UMass employees only in 1967, the business recently celebrated 50 years. Now it has nearly 40,000 members and five branches, and students and employees at all of the Five Colleges and more than 40 other nonprofits and municipalities can be members. Up to now, UMassFive has primarily been a credit union on the personal side, but it began a business services division last year, to not only lend to small business owners, but also to teach them how to grow their capital. The credit union also takes pride in its debit card rewards program called Buzz Points, which supports local merchants while rewarding members for everyday spending.