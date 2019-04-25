Best Dental practice 2019 – Wohl Family Dentistry

Wohl Family Dentistry truly is a family affair. The Northampton office was opened by Dr. Martin Wohl in 1992 and his daughter, Dr. Carina Wohl joined the practice in 2008. Other doctors have joined the practice since then. Dr. Carina Wohl says, “We focus on caring very well for the people who bring us their teeth.” The practice moved to its new location in June of 2017. Wohl Family Dentistry provides dental procedures that include crowns, dentures, and fillings. They also offer cosmetic dental services such as teeth whitening and porcelain veneers. Aside from their services, Wohl says the practice is best known for “good humor and bringing compassion and care.”