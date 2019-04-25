Best Electrician 2019 – Dan Whiteley Electric

Dan Whiteley Electric

Best Electrician

Address:
52 Cottage St.,
Easthampton, MA

Phone:
(413) 527-1440
Website:
http://www.whiteleyelectric.net
Best Electrician - Dan Whiteley Electric

This is the third year Whiteley has been voted Best of the Valley. A man of few words but hard work, Whiteley’s dad started Whiteley Electric back in 1972. Now Whiteley and his crew are busy going “wherever our customers take us.” Asked about the secret of his success, Whiteley says, “We try to develop a relationship with folks and we work to keep those relationships alive. I have a great staff that helps me do that.” Whiteley says “thank you” to customers who voted for him again. “It’s an honor for myself and my staff — they’re as humbled as I am.”

2nd Place

Palmeri Electric

3rd Place

Marney Electric

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

