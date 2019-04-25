Best Esthetician 2019 – Rebekah Markam/Rebehah Markham Spa

If you have a stressful week (like most of us do) and desire a safe haven to go to, the Rebekah Markham Spa is the place to unwind. Rebekah Markam has been an esthetician since 2002 and decided to open her own practice in 2014. Markam specializes in acne and oncology care. She does regular skin care treatment, age management, and overall health care for the skin. Markam has also partnered with Cancer Connection, giving facials to cancer patients and their caregivers each month. “It’s always been my passion,” Markam says. “I love to learn about how diet, nutrition, and products can impact the skin and the different things we can do to have healthy skin.” Markam will be having more events this coming year. She’s also including injections and fillers at the spa, having a specialist from the Boston area provide new services for clients. She’s thankful for her clients. “I’m so proud of the business that I have,” says Markam. “I appreciate their support that they’ve always giving me over the years.”