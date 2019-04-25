Best Event/wedding DJ 2019 – Bobby C’s DJ Service

Bobby C, also known as Bobby Campbell, has been a DJ for more than 35 years. Starting out by doing high school dances at his high school in 1983, he now travels all over New England to do gigs, such as weddings and functions. The important thing to remember about being a DJ: “Interacting with people, number one,” he says. “You want to be able to create a memory for someone on their special wedding day.” Bobby C says people know him for his personality. “I’m one of those DJs that doesn’t just play tunes. I talk. I’m very interactive with the community.” He says it also helps that he has been on the radio for 35 years, as well. He says he brings the ability to entertain and be energetic in addition to just putting on music for people.