Best Eye doctor 2019 – Dr. Maribeth Erb/Optical Studio

If you need glasses, contacts, or other eye care needs, then see Dr. Maribeth Erb, the founding owner optometrist of Optical Studio. When she started Optical Studio in 1993, Dr. Erb wanted to provide complete vision care in a gentle and sensitive manner and be able to have a work environment that was positive for the people she works with. The studio does comprehensive care in a primary care setting where they take time with each patient and try to develop relationships with people so that they can figure out what their optical needs are. Right now, Dr. Erb’s focus is making the studio more accessible digitally. She says, “Optical Studio is much more than Maribeth Erb. It’s a team approach and I’m really grateful for my team.” Dr. Erb is also grateful to her customers for giving her the opportunity to be a part of this amazing community and trusting her team with their care. “Vision is so precious,” Dr. Erb says. “And to have that trust is really an honor.”