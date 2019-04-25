Best Heating/air conditioning installation or repair service 2019 – Richard’s Fuel & Heating

Richard’s Fuel & Heating

Best Heating/air conditioning installation or repair service

Address:
79 Union St.,
Easthampton, MA

Phone:
(413) 527-0194
Website:
http://www.richardsfuel.com
After 52 years, Richard’s Fuel & Heating knows what it takes to be successful in the Valley. Their business in Easthampton has been successfully caring for the heating and fueling needs of Valley families for decades, and they are showing no signs of slowing up. Manager Bridget Michaud says that the employees they have really make the difference with customers. “They’re courteous; they’re just like family when they walk in the door,” Michaud says. Because they are still a family-owned business, Michaud says that their pricing is fair and their customer service is excellent. While we are celebrating finishing winter, Richard’s is gearing up for their prepaid oil for next season, so talk to them soon about your heating and fuel needs.

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

