Best Home improvement contractor 2019 – Valley Home Improvement, Inc.

The secret to Valley Home Improvement’s success? “Listening to clients throughout the design and construction process and beyond.” In business since 1991, this residential remodeling company has been dedicated to keeping up with technology. “We have a 3D scanner which allows us to make virtual models of complex spaces,” Rachel Keenan Roberts says. “That sets us apart from others in the Valley and in Massachusetts.” As for doing business in Valley, Roberts says, “We love working with our clients and colleagues who respect our community, the environment, and each other, and our clients reciprocate our good will and we develop great relationships.”