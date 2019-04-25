Best Kitchen design 2019 – Classic Kitchens & Baths

Classic Kitchens was established in 1987 in Greenfield by Jonathan and Carol Rastallis. The current owner, Erica Smith, bought the business in 2007 after working there for many years. The business is known for providing personalized design solutions and quality products and professional service to satisfied customers. New innovations include smart technology and sustainable products that are incorporated into innovative design ideas. Being a local business, the staff gets to know their clients not only as customers but as friends. Hearing from them over the years about how much they still love their kitchens and baths is very rewarding.