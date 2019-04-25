Best Local bank 2019 – Florence Bank

Florence Bank
Best Local bank
Address:
85 Main St.,
Florence, MA
And various locations
Phone:
(413) 586-1300
Website:
http://www.florencebank.com
Founded in 1873, Florence Bank is best known for a commitment to customer service. “This is our top priority,” senior vice president of marketing Monica Curhan says. “On top of that, the bank and our employees are actively involved in the communities we serve and we are proud of our record of reinvestment and service to our community,” Curhan says. “The people that live and work in the Pioneer Valley are the best. They care deeply about their communities and each other; that’s why we will always be there for them.”
2nd Place
Easthampton Savings Bank
Address:
36 Main St., Easthampton, MA
And various locations
Phone:
(413) 527-4111
Website:
http://www.bankesb.com
3rd Place
Greenfield Savings Bank
Address:
400 Main St., Greenfield, MA
And various locations
Phone:
(413) 774-3191
Website:
http://www.greenfieldsavings.com
