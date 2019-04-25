Best Local insurance agency 2019 – Finck & Perras Insurance Agency

By - Apr 25, 2019

Finck & Perras Insurance Agency

Best Local insurance agency

Address:
63 Main St.,
Florence, MA

Second location:
6 Campus Ln. Easthampton MA
Phone: (413) 527-3000

Phone:
(413) 584-1970
Website:
http://www.insuringyourway.com
Best Local insurance agency - Finck & Perras Insurance Agency

Veterans of the industry, Finck & Perras has been insuring people in the Valley since 1935. Genevieve Brough, president of the company, says their logo is “local mighty” because that is their goal, to be local and to be as mighty for their clients as they can be. Finck & Perras mainly offers auto insurance, homeowners insurance, and business insurance, and also does a lot of boat insurance. “We are true to our word,” Brough says. “We value the relationships we have with our clients; we try to make that number one.” It is wonderful to do business in the Valley, she says.

2nd Place

Webber & Grinnell Insurance

3rd Place

Whalen Insurance Agency

The Valley Advocate

Author: Advocate Staff

